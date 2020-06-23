Thomas E. Dewey, age 73, of Thompson, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Burton Health Care. He was born November 10, 1946, in Painesville, to Robert W. and Bessie (Wilson) Dewey. Tom attended Thompson High School, was on both the football and basketball teams, and was voted most athletic in his class. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps without his parents’ permission at the age of 17. He served in Vietnam and was later released early for stateside police duty, where he worked for the Thompson Police Department. He married Mary Vandevander on October 2, 1993, in Chardon, OH. He was a member of the Thompson Fire Department for 56 years and there served as Assistant Fire Chief. He worked as a truck driver for Sidleys. He worked for the Geauga County Sheriff’s office for over 40 years and there served as a road patrol Sargeant, recovery diver, and weighmaster. Tom held many titles throughout his career and was the recipient of many awards and recognitions. He was a member of many associations, including Buckeye State Sheriffs Association, Fire Chiefs Association, Ground Pounders and Buckeye Pullers, VFW, American Legion and the Geauga County Fire Investigation Unit. In his spare time, he enjoyed traveling, spending time at his camper, attending tractor pulls, and boating, but most of all, he enjoyed time spent with family. He is survived by wife, Mary; daughters, Rhonda Scott and Tonya Robinson; son, Scott (Jacki) Dewey; sister, Sandy Turner; brother, Robert (Sharon) Dewey; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Beverly Znidarsic. Private Family Services will be observed. Final resting place will be at Maple Grove Cemetery in Thompson. Contributions may be made in Tom’s name to The Thompson Fire Department, P.O. Box 204, Thompson, OH 44086. The Behm Family Funeral home of Madison, OH is assisting the family. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.