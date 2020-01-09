Home

Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
Thomas E. Fons


1951 - 2020
Thomas E. Fons, age 68, of Mentor, OH, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on January 6, 2020. Born on February 26, 1951 in Milwaukee, WI, to the late Edgar and Adelaide. Beloved husband of Lisa (nee Valko); loving father of Christina and Jennifer; brother of Maureen (deceased), Jeanine Siebold, Robert, and Bernadette; uncle to eight nieces and nephews. Tom attended Pius XI in Milwaukee, and earned both his undergraduate and Masters Degree in Education from the University of Dayton. Tom was a well-respected member of the Miller Brewing Company community and the beer community as a whole. He was a lifelong sports fan, always up for a game, from playing horse in the driveway with the neighborhood kids, to coaching his daughters and their friends in athletics, to cheering on his favorite teams the Packers, Badgers, and the girls’ alma mater VASJ Vikings, he loved it all. In Tom’s professional career as a leader and educator, he thrived on mentoring and developing people and pushing them to be the best they could be. The tenacity and passion Tom brought to everything he did was unparalleled, and will live on and be cherished by all those who were blessed to have known him. Memorial visitation will be Sunday, January 12th, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Brickman Bros Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave. in Willoughby, OH. In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift may be made to Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 10, 2020
