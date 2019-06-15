|
Thomas Edward Rawley, age 68, of Eastlake, passed away June 3rd, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Tom was a devoted son, husband, father, grandpa, and friend to many. A trustworthy, extremely hardworking, auto mechanic of 53 years, and Co-Owner of JT Highland Auto, his talents helped generations of customers, especially family and friends, travel the roads safer. He was a lover of golf, horse racing, meticulous landscaping, and his time as an Eastlake Little League Baseball coach for both his sons. Tom was the youngest of five children, born in 1950, in East Cleveland to the late Frances Joseph (deceased 1963) and Esther Marie (deceased 1992) Rawley. Although he graduated from Brush High School in 1969, he has many close friends from Shaw High School, where he spent three years. Devoted husband of 25 years to Kathleen Rawley (nee Brennan); generous father to Tony Rawley, Christina (Ronald) Goertler, Tim Rawley, Beth Rawley, and Jack, his pup; cherished grandpa to Alicia, Gavin, and Gabriella; brother of Daniel F. (Gaynell) Rawley, Gerald L. (Mitty) Rawley, Ronald G. (Sharon) Rawley (deceased 2012), Sue F. (George) Padavick, Jane M. (Bob) Aukens; uncle and cousin to many. The Rawley family will be having a Celebration of Life in the near future. Date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family request stories and photos of Tom to be shared so that his memory lives on. Arrangements have been entrusted to Jeff Monreal Funeral Services. To leave condolences visit:www.JeffMonrealFuneralHome.com
Published in The News-Herald on June 16, 2019