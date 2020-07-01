Dr. Thomas F. Beach D.D.S, age 60, passed away on Sunday, June 28th, 2020, at the place he loved the most, Harvest Home Farm in Middlefield, Ohio. Beloved son, brother, father, uncle, papa, and friend. He was the center of his family’s universe and while his presence here on Earth was larger than life, we feel the loss even more so. He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Beach. He is survived by his father, Charles "Chick" Beach; his children and their families, Elizabeth (Ryan) Lawson, Katherine (Robert) Stuart, Alexander Beach, and Sarah Beach; and his sisters’ families, Brenda (Tim) Driscoll and Amy (Dr. Darryl) D’Lima. Friends may call at GATTOZZI AND SON FUNERAL HOME, 12524 Chillicothe Rd. (Route 306 N. of Mayfield Rd.), Chesterland, from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 2nd, 2020. Private family services. Social distancing will be observed at visitation. Visitors are asked to bring and wear a mask. During visitation, we will only invite in a certain number of guests at a time for everyone’s protection. You may experience a wait time to enter the funeral home. Online video tribute and condolences at: www.gattozziandson.com.
Published in News-Herald from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.