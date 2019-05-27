Funeral Services for Thomas F. Rock, age 86, of Painesville will be held 6:00 pm Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Home 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville. Family and friends will be received 4:00-6:00 pm Thursday. Interment at 10:00 am Friday, May 31, 2019 at Oakdale Cemetery in Jefferson, Ohio.Thomas was born in Denmark, Ohio to Charles and Helen (Stoyka) Rock.He passed away May 27, 2019 at David Simpson Hospice House in Cleveland.Thomas attended Jefferson High School, and he served in the U. S. Army. He owned the Parmly Barbershop and Shear Designs in Painesville, Ohio. He also owned Corduroys Pizza in Mentor. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and his artistic pursuits.Thomas is survived by his wife, Norma (Reinke) and his daughter, Joan Rock Clokey of California; son, Kenneth Rock and his wife Janet of Georgia; son, Kevin Rock of Oregon; brother, Nickolas from Ohio and Florida; and grandchildren: Shasta, Sequoia, and Sage Clokey.He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Charles, Michael, and Andrew; and sisters: Mary Cicon, Cecilia Stoyka, Anna Yendrick, Helen Bader, and Kathryn Lewis; and son-in-law, Joe Clokey.Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Hospice of the Western Reserve or the . Published in News-Herald on May 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary