|
|
Thomas “Tommy” Glenn Richter, 36, of Chardon, passed away from natural causes on Friday, May 10, 2019 while doing what he loved, caring for others.Born November 16, 1982, Tommy was a lifelong resident of Northeast Ohio.After graduating from Riverside High School in 2001, he started working at Deepwood Center while attending Lakeland Community College, where he earned an Associate of Arts degree. Tommy continued his dedication to helping others at Deepwood for the last 16 years. He was known as a thoughtful, caring soul who loved his friends and family with all his heart. Tommy is survived by his soulmate of 13 years, Jeffrey Heinz; his mother, Elizabeth (Schultz) Richter; his brother and family, Kenny, Natalie, Zoe, and Crosby Richter; and many loving friends and relatives. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Richter Sr.; as well as other extended family members. The family will receive friends to celebrate and remember Tommy from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Private family inurnment will be held at Mentor Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider donating to The Children’s Tumor Foundation, 120 Wall Street, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10005-3904, donate online at https://www.ctf.org/get-involved/make-a-donation. Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on May 18, 2019