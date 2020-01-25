|
Thomas H. “Tom” Page, of Chardon, 91, died Thursday, January 23, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 2, 1928 in Painesville, OH.Mr. Page owned and operated P&M Supply Co., a wholesale builder’s supply started by his father, and was also a successful real estate developer and home builder throughout much of Lake County.A life-long Ohioan, Tom was a graduate of Mentor High School. At the end of WWII he served in the Army under Gen. MacArthur in the Pacific Islands. Tom sure loved the outdoors! A true adventurer, a hunter, a licensed pilot, avid reader and prolific letter writer were among his many interests.Survivors include his children: John F. Page, Janis RealegeÃ±o, Kimberly (Thomas) Hamilton, Karen Berberat, and Kristin (Gregg) Forstyk, stepchildren: Laurel (Jeff) Gerrick, Daphne (Scott) Smyers and Sandra Rutkosky; 18 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and 1st wife: Mary L. Williams.Preceding Tom in death are his 2nd wife: Janet R. Page; step-son: Guy Gibbs; parents: Maynard and Helen Page and sister: Nancy Wright.A longer story of his many adventures can be read online.The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 7:00 pm Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A funeral service will be 11:00 am Friday, January 31, 2020, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Mentor Cemetery, Mentor, OH.Send flowers and offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 26, 2020