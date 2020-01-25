Home

Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave.
Mentor, OH
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave.
Mentor, OH
More Obituaries for Thomas Page
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas H. "Tom" Page


1928 - 2020
Thomas H. "Tom" Page Obituary
Thomas H. “Tom” Page, of Chardon, 91, died Thursday, January 23, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 2, 1928 in Painesville, OH.Mr. Page owned and operated P&M Supply Co., a wholesale builder’s supply started by his father, and was also a successful real estate developer and home builder throughout much of Lake County.A life-long Ohioan, Tom was a graduate of Mentor High School. At the end of WWII he served in the Army under Gen. MacArthur in the Pacific Islands. Tom sure loved the outdoors! A true adventurer, a hunter, a licensed pilot, avid reader and prolific letter writer were among his many interests.Survivors include his children: John F. Page, Janis RealegeÃ±o, Kimberly (Thomas) Hamilton, Karen Berberat, and Kristin (Gregg) Forstyk, stepchildren: Laurel (Jeff) Gerrick, Daphne (Scott) Smyers and Sandra Rutkosky; 18 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and 1st wife: Mary L. Williams.Preceding Tom in death are his 2nd wife: Janet R. Page; step-son: Guy Gibbs; parents: Maynard and Helen Page and sister: Nancy Wright.A longer story of his many adventures can be read online.The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 7:00 pm Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A funeral service will be 11:00 am Friday, January 31, 2020, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Mentor Cemetery, Mentor, OH.Send flowers and offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 26, 2020
