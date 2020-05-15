Thomas Hampton
Thomas Hampton, 79 years old, of Elyria, Ohio, passed away the day before his 80th birthday, on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Wesleyan Village in Elyria, Ohio. Mr. Hampton was born on May 15, 1940, in Lorain, Ohio, made his home in Elyria for most of his life, except for winters in Florida with his wife. He was a member of Valley of Cleveland Masonic Lodge #424 and he frequently attended the Methodist Church in Elyria and in Florida. He was self-employed as a painter of houses and he also managed Ilene Moore’s Dog N Suds, Inc. Surviving his are his wife, Ilene Moore-Hampton; one daughter, Vicki (Kevin) Rickett of Sullivan, Ohio; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Gayle Cicco and Gertrude Fleming, both of Vermilion. Many nieces and nephews also survive. He was preceded in death by a son, Daniel T. Hampton; a step-daughter, Diania Lynn Armburger; two brothers; two sisters; and his parents, Cecil and Anna (nee Beam) Hampton. Friends will be received at the Reichlin Roberts Funeral Home, 327 Cleveland Street, Elyria, Ohio, on Sunday, May 17, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. and on Monday, May 18, 2020, from 9 a.m. until the time of a Masonic Service at 11:00 a.m. (SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE PRACTICED AND A MASK WILL BE REQUIRED). Burial will follow at Ridgehill Memorial Park, Amherst Township, Ohio. To leave online condolences or to sign the guest book go to www.reichlinroberts.com.


Published in News-Herald from May 15 to May 18, 2020.
