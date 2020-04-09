Home

Thomas Henry Beccia

Thomas Henry Beccia Obituary
Thomas Henry Beccia, of Lakewood Ranch, Florida, passed away on Thursday, April 2nd, 2020, at the age of 68. Beloved husband for 38 loving, wonderful years to the love of his life, Kathy (nee Schaffer); loving son-in-law, brother-in-law, nephew, uncle, and adored dad of Lucy. Tom was born on November 26th, 1951, in Cleveland, Ohio, and was a Navy veteran. He enjoyed life to the fullest whether he was hunting, fishing, boating, shooting, riding or just enjoying time with family and friends. Service will take place at Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, Florida at a later date.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 10, 2020
