Thomas J. Danko Jr.

Thomas J. Danko Jr. Obituary
Thomas J. Danko, Jr., born May 20, 1955, passed away on January 16, 2020.Beloved husband of Amy (Gagliardi), loving father of Mario Gagliardi (Cassy), Marisa High (Ben) Domenic (deceased), adored Grandfather to Sophia High, beloved son of Thomas J. Danko, Sr. and Betty (deceased), dear brother to Ronald (Denise) and Barry (Tiffany), nieces and nephews Ron (Brooke), Katie, Billy Jack, Trevor, Kelsi, Jack, Rob, Lanie, Avy, Gia, Joey, Miranda, Joe and Great nephew Liam Danko. Tom is survived by many cousins, friends and colleagues. A celebration of Tom's life will take place on February 22nd from 1 - 5 p.m. at Stonegait Winery, 4275 Bates Road, Madison, Ohio. As an expression of sympathy, donations can be made to the Ames Hospice House in Westlake, Ohio.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 19, 2020
