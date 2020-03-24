Home

Thomas J. Jilek, partner of Alexis Holmstrom; beloved father of Don Jilek (Jeneen) and Cindy Keeney (Dusty); dearest grandfather of Jessica, Joey, Jenna, Mitch and Tucker; dear brother of Louise Barney (John, deceased); uncle and friend to many.Tom loved classic cars and Polka music. He spent his "retirement" years enjoying the golf cart community lifestyle of The Villages in Florida. He will be missed by all who knew him.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements made by: VICCHIARELLI FUNERAL HOMEwww.vicchiarellifh.com
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 29, 2020
