Thomas J. Juhasz, age 66 of Mentor, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2020, at his residence with his family by his side. He was born July 11, 1954, in Cleveland, OH.Tom retired last year from Dominion Energy after 37 years. He spent the last two years being treated for glioblastoma cancer at the UH Seidman Cancer Center. We’d like to thank the many doctors, nurses, and staff for their care and support.Tom was a lifetime boater and avid sports fan.He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Robbie Ann (Pacula) Juhasz; son, Dave (Mandy Markiewicz) Juhasz; sister, Carol Ladrigan; step-children, Megan (Rick) Gibson and Jill (Sean) Dorsey; grandchildren, Connor, Ella, Kian and Sage; and many other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Ann (Horvath) Juhasz; sisters, Judy Vilt and Linda Conrad; and brothers-in-law, Dennis Ladrigan, and Roger Vilt.A memorial mass will be held at 9:30 am Monday, October 26, 2020, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 7575 Bellflower Rd., Mentor, OH 44060. Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged during all publicly attended events.The family will receive friends from 3-7 pm on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged during all publicly attended events.Contributions may be made in Mr. Juhasz’s memory to the Seidman Cancer Center, c/o University Hospitals Institutional Relations & Development,P.O. Box 94554, Cleveland, OH 44101-4554, donate online at www.uhgiving.org/ways-to-give
or to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland 44192, donate online at www.hospicewr.org
.Send flowers and offer condolences at www.brunners.com
.