|
|
Thomas J. Luster, age 65, of Mentor, died Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Lake West Medical Center, Willoughby, OH. He was born December 18, 1954, in Cleveland, OH.Mr. Luster was a Carpenter for Local #21. Thomas enjoyed hunting when he was younger, golf and camping. He was a talented carpenter and enjoyed woodworking that included carving ducks.Survivors include his wife of 33 years: Barbara (Fedor) Luster; children: Marie (David) Meaney and Brandon T. (Amanda Sowry) Luster; grandchildren: Parker and Owen; siblings: Linda (Bud) Saba, Lori (Ron) White, Doug Luster; brother in law: Gerry Alperin and many nieces and nephews.Preceding Thomas in death are his parents: James and Lorelei Luster; siblings: Cindy Alperin and John Luster.The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.Send flowers and offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 8, 2020