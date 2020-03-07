Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Luster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas J. Luster

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas J. Luster Obituary
Thomas J. Luster, age 65, of Mentor, died Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Lake West Medical Center, Willoughby, OH. He was born December 18, 1954, in Cleveland, OH.Mr. Luster was a Carpenter for Local #21. Thomas enjoyed hunting when he was younger, golf and camping. He was a talented carpenter and enjoyed woodworking that included carving ducks.Survivors include his wife of 33 years: Barbara (Fedor) Luster; children: Marie (David) Meaney and Brandon T. (Amanda Sowry) Luster; grandchildren: Parker and Owen; siblings: Linda (Bud) Saba, Lori (Ron) White, Doug Luster; brother in law: Gerry Alperin and many nieces and nephews.Preceding Thomas in death are his parents: James and Lorelei Luster; siblings: Cindy Alperin and John Luster.The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.Send flowers and offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -