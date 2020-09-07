1/1
Thomas J. Marrie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas J. Marrie, a retired business executive, longtime civic leader and devoted family man, died on Saturday Sept. 5, 2020 at his home in Mayfield Village. He was 86.Though he traveled the world multiple times as Corporate Director of Customer Relations for Swagelok Co. and made friends wherever he went, the beloved patriarch of a large Irish-American family cherished most of all being at home with Carole, his beloved wife of 64 years; their six grown children, 17 grandchildren, five great grandchildren and many pet dogs and cats. “To know Tommy Marrie is to love him,” his family said in a statement. “He was so kind, so friendly, so positive and full of care for everyone.” Born in 1934 on the near East Side of Cleveland to Thomas and Winifred Marrie, Irish immigrants from Tourmakeady and Leenane, Ireland, respectively, Mr. Marrie was the oldest of the couple’s five children. Along with his faith, the well-being of his family was central to Mr. Marrie’s life. He and his wife lived for 56 years in the same home in Mayfield Village. It was there that they raised their children and welcomed them back year after year for summer holiday cookouts, birthday festivities and joyful Christmas celebrations. In addition to his wife, Carole, Mr. Marrie is survived by their six children, Debbie (Dennis Casey), Timmy, Colleen (Garth Grant), Kevin (Rita Rybalt), Sean (Tammy) and Megan (Devin Schlickmann); 17 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy Marrie and sister-in-law, Linda Marrie. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Mary (Jim Laubenthal); and brothers, Jack (Marcia), and Jimmy (Linda).In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to The Metanoia Project, PO Box 770792, Cleveland, OH 44107 in support of the homeless and most vulnerable men and women in Cleveland. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Thursday September 10th at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 6850 Mayfield Rd. Gates Mills, OH 44040. For those unable to attend in person, the service will be livestreamed at stfrancisgm.org. Interment Western Reserve Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the DiCicco & Sons Funeral Home, 5975 Mayfield Rd. Mayfield Hts. OH 44124, Wednesday 3:00-7:00 pm.Online guest book and condolences www.diciccoandsonsfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
DiCicco & Sons Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DiCicco & Sons Funeral Homes
5975 Mayfield Road
Mayfield Heights, OH 44124
4404491818
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 7, 2020
We will miss Mr. Marrie, me and my family always felt at home around the Marrie family and there were plenty of them. We had such great fun at the summer picnics when I was younger and then the MVP golf outing. He will definitely be missed. May God bless his family and watch over them in there time of grief. Our deepest condolences go out to the family.
John Virost
Friend
September 7, 2020
Timmie you and your family have my deepest sympathy. May God Bless you all and be your strength at this time.
Dee Acoff
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved