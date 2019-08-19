|
Funeral services for Thomas James Booth, 73, a lifetime resident of Kirtland, will be 10 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Ave., Willoughby. Pastor Tim French of Kirtland Christian Fellowship will officiate. Family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Thomas passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019. He was under the care of Hospice of the Western Reserve at Brookdale Skilled Nursing Center in Richmond Heights. Tom was born February 15, 1946 to Stanford and Alberta (Dewey) Booth in Painesville. After graduating from Kirtland High School, he worked at Lincoln Electric. He enlisted in the United States Army and worked as a teletype and writer equipment repairman, where he received the National Defense Service Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal, and the Expert Marksmanship Badge for the M-14. After his enlistment, he returned to Lincoln Electric where he worked for 24 ½ years. He began his own business, Booth Excavating. Tom married Jacqueline Sparks Hajes on December 28, 1977. Tom had a passion for firearms. He loved to go to the shooting range with Jackie and reload ammunition. He was known for telling jokes, always having “just one more story” to tell, and emailing his friends and family anything political. Tom is survived by his wife, Jackie, of 41 years; sons, Andrew (Valerie) Booth and Thomas (Wendy) Booth, Jr.; step-daughters, Kim (Randy) Thompson and Robin Hajes; 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Final resting place will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, Chester Twp. Family suggests contributions be made to The , 4500 Rockside Rd., Independence, OH 44131. www.davisbabcock.com
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 20, 2019