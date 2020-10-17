Funeral Mass for Thomas James Busher, 72, of Willowick, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at St. Mary Magdalene Church, 32114 Vine St., Willowick.Tom passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at The Cleveland Clinic.Born Feb. 18, 1948, in Cleveland, he grew up in Euclid, and had been a resident of Lake County for more than 40 years, living in Wiilowick, Willoughby and Mentor before moving back to Willowick.Tom was a member of St. Mary Magdalene Church in Willowick, where he sang with the Mourning Glories. He was also a former member of St. Noel Church and St. Gabriel Church, and enjoyed ice skating and looking at cars.Mr. Busher was a retired railroader, having worked as a freight conductor with New York Central, Penn Central, Conrail and Norfolk Southern. He was also a member of NARVRE (Railroad Retirees), and U.T.U. Local 792.Tom was the beloved husband of 28 years to Linda L. (nee Vovko) Busher; loving brother of nine sisters and three brothers; and uncle of many, many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, John Thomas and Rosemary Celine (nee Van Bergen) Busher.Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in his name to St. Mary Magdalene Church, 32114 Vine St., Willowick, OH 44095.Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor.To leave condolences for the family, visit:www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.