|
|
Thomas Joseph LaGatta, age 77, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Thomas was born March 10, 1942 in Cleveland, Ohio, to Laura DePasquale and Rocco LaGatta. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Marie LaGatta. Thomas is survived by wife, Barbara Svrga LaGatta; daughters, Lorine LaGatta, M.D., and Lynette Culotta (husband Michael); son, Dr. Thomas Jon LaGatta (fiancée Angela Linneman); grandchildren, Andrew Shadley (wife Nicole), Sara Shadley (fiancé Matthew Rodriguez), Emma Sproul, Ryan, Jessica, and Scott Culotta; brother, Lester LaGatta (wife Susan). The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Porter Loring Mortuary North.Rosary held Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Porter Loring Mortuary North. Mass held Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthews Catholic Church (Procession from Porter Loring North at 9:15 a.m.) Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at: www.porterloring.com. Arrangements with Porter Loring Mortuary North, 2102 North Loop 1604 East, San Antonio, TX 78232.(210) 495-8221.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 7, 2019