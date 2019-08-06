Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North Stateroom
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North Stateroom
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
10703 Wurzbach Road
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas LaGatta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Joseph LaGatta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Joseph LaGatta Obituary
Thomas Joseph LaGatta, age 77, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Thomas was born March 10, 1942 in Cleveland, Ohio, to Laura DePasquale and Rocco LaGatta. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Marie LaGatta. Thomas is survived by wife, Barbara Svrga LaGatta; daughters, Lorine LaGatta, M.D., and Lynette Culotta (husband Michael); son, Dr. Thomas Jon LaGatta (fiancée Angela Linneman); grandchildren, Andrew Shadley (wife Nicole), Sara Shadley (fiancé Matthew Rodriguez), Emma Sproul, Ryan, Jessica, and Scott Culotta; brother, Lester LaGatta (wife Susan). The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Porter Loring Mortuary North.Rosary held Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Porter Loring Mortuary North. Mass held Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthews Catholic Church (Procession from Porter Loring North at 9:15 a.m.) Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at: www.porterloring.com. Arrangements with Porter Loring Mortuary North, 2102 North Loop 1604 East, San Antonio, TX 78232.(210) 495-8221.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now