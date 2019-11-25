|
Thomas “Tom” Kaduk, age 62 of Madison, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at University Hospital in Cleveland. He was born on February 19, 1957 in Painesville, Ohio, the son of Andrew and Mary (Kupusnik) Kaduk.He loved spending time with his family, especially around the holidays. He was a very hard worker and loved helping people. He enjoyed tinkering with things around the house, building things, puzzles, and was a man who could fix anything. He was a beautiful soul and will be loved and missed by so many.He is survived by his wife Debra, whom he married on May 10, 1980; their two children, Emily I. (Brian) Swartz of Jefferson, Thomas A. (Kellie Eveland) Kaduk of Toledo; and sister, Martha Guevara of Highland, CA.He is preceded in death by his parents.A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 2:30 P.M. at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River St., Madison with Deacon Kenneth Meade officiating.Visitation will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Funeral Home, from 11:30-2:30 P.M. prior to the service.Online obituary and guest book at www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 27, 2019