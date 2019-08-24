|
Thomas Kenneth Sorge passed away August 21, 2019 at Hospice of the Western Reserve, surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 8, 1948, in Cleveland, to the late Francis Sorge and Mildred Phillips. Tom was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He ultimately retired from Textron Aviation, where he was a CNC Quality Control Inspector. He worked at many local shops including TRW, CRT, Lake Erie Design and Worthington Precision Metals. Tom enjoyed golfing, watching movies, reading, and rooting for the Buckeyes and Browns. He loved spending time with his family, especially spoiling his grandchildren. He had a quick, witty, sense of humor and will be remembered for his generosity to all. He is the loving husband for 49 years of Kathleen Sorge (nee Kostelic); dearest father of Thomas Jr. (Maria) Sorge, Christopher Sorge and Kimberly (Brian) Yonosik; grandfather of Colin and Kaitlin (Tom) and Gavin, Sophia and Mackenzie (Kim); brother of James (Patricia) Phillips, Patrick (Julie) Phillips, Paul (Lori) Phillips and the late Raymond Sorge and Michael Phillips; brother-in-law of Brenda Phillips; uncle and cousin of many. The Sorge family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave., Willoughby (which is located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home). A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at The Abbey of Willoughby. Burial will follow at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp. Donations can be made in Tom’s name to Toys for Tots. Arrangements have been entrusted to Jeff Monreal Funeral Services. To leave condolences visit: www.JeffMonrealFuneralHome.com
Published in The News-Herald on Aug. 25, 2019