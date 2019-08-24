Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Abbey of Willoughby
38011 Euclid Ave.
Willoughby, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Abbey of Willoughby
38011 Euclid Ave.
Willoughby, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
The Abbey of Willoughby
38011 Euclid Ave.
Willoughby, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Sorge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Kenneth Sorge


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Kenneth Sorge Obituary
Thomas Kenneth Sorge passed away August 21, 2019 at Hospice of the Western Reserve, surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 8, 1948, in Cleveland, to the late Francis Sorge and Mildred Phillips. Tom was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He ultimately retired from Textron Aviation, where he was a CNC Quality Control Inspector. He worked at many local shops including TRW, CRT, Lake Erie Design and Worthington Precision Metals. Tom enjoyed golfing, watching movies, reading, and rooting for the Buckeyes and Browns. He loved spending time with his family, especially spoiling his grandchildren. He had a quick, witty, sense of humor and will be remembered for his generosity to all. He is the loving husband for 49 years of Kathleen Sorge (nee Kostelic); dearest father of Thomas Jr. (Maria) Sorge, Christopher Sorge and Kimberly (Brian) Yonosik; grandfather of Colin and Kaitlin (Tom) and Gavin, Sophia and Mackenzie (Kim); brother of James (Patricia) Phillips, Patrick (Julie) Phillips, Paul (Lori) Phillips and the late Raymond Sorge and Michael Phillips; brother-in-law of Brenda Phillips; uncle and cousin of many. The Sorge family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave., Willoughby (which is located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home). A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at The Abbey of Willoughby. Burial will follow at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp. Donations can be made in Tom’s name to Toys for Tots. Arrangements have been entrusted to Jeff Monreal Funeral Services. To leave condolences visit: www.JeffMonrealFuneralHome.com
Published in The News-Herald on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.