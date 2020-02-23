|
Services for Thomas L. Johnson age 65 will be 6:00 pm, Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Ave. Painesville. Family and friends may call from 3 - 6 PM, Wednesday, before the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery.Thomas was the son of Kenneth and June (Wilson) Johnson born on May 23, 1954 in Chardon, Ohio. He passed away February 22, 2020 at Continuing Healthcare of Mentor.Tom retired from Locey Precision Manufacturing in Mentor. He was a member of American Legion Post 336 in Painesville. He enjoyed motorcycles and cars and he especially loved spending time with his family.He is survived by his wife, Julia (Furtaw) Johnson; daughters, Utica (Wally) Blazer and Tina Johnson; sons, Allen Heise, Steven Heise, John Heise; grandchildren, Thomas, Charlie, Sophia, Lupita, Laurel, Stephen Michael, Layla and Hunter; and two great grandchildren; brothers, Keith (Karen) Johnson, Kirk Johnson; sisters, Jodie (Rich) Yoish, and Sue (Rod) Bookman.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 24, 2020