Thomas M. Gilmore, 59, of Fairport Harbor, passed away June 18, 2019. He was born July 21, 1959, in Cleveland. Thomas was a 1977 graduate of South High School. After graduating, he worked at Ohio Rubber Company and then U.S. Molding, until his retirement in February 2019. He loved fishing, golf, photography and music, but above all he loved his family. He was the son of Thomas E. (Carol) Gilmore and Ann Gilmore; brother of Alice Gilmore, Eileen Garcia, Kathleen (Richard) Spang, Michael (Linda) Gilmore and Terry Gilmore; and uncle of 12 nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave. (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby, where a Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name are suggested to Glenbeigh Memorial – TG, P.O. Box 298, Rock Creek, OH 44084. To leave condolences for the family or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on June 22, 2019