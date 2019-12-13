|
Services for Thomas M. Heffernan Jr., 76, of Euclid, will be held at a later date. Mr. Heffernan passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Euclid General Hospital. He was born Nov. 1, 1943, in Cleveland. Thomas was a charter member of the Irish American Club East Side Inc., in Euclid, where he had also served as a former treasurer. He loved watching sports and was an avid follower of VASJ sports. Mr. Heffernan worked as a C.P.A. with an office in Euclid. He was the beloved husband of Jeanne M. (nee Tobin) Heffernan; stepfather of Sean J. (Allison) Urvan; grandfather of James and Jessica; brother of Joan A. (Greg) Collier and James J. (Maureen) Heffernan; brother-in-law of Loretta (Greg) Nemeth, James Paul (Marianne) Tobin and Kevin R. (Donna) Tobin; and uncle of nieces and nephews. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas M. Sr. and Mary Agnes (nee McGinty) Heffernan. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 15, 2019