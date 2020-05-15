Thomas McHenry, born November 10th, 1955, passed away peacefully in his sleep in Mentor, Ohio, surrounded by his many loved ones on the 2nd of April after fighting an uphill battle with pancreatic cancer. From a young age, Tom started his business from the ground up with a single truck and a passion for shaping nature. For over 40 years, he built a company, with his foreman, Carl Mastrangelo, dedicated to providing the best in landscaping. However, Tom was more than just a businessman, he was also a father to two sons, Matthew (Catherine) McHenry and Michael (Nicole) McHenry, and three stepchildren, Nicole Cefaratti, Danielle (Michael) Reilly, and Michael Cefaratti (Christina Pierko) through his partner, Lorraine Matuch. He was also an enthusiastic grandfather to Norah Konrad through stepdaughter, Nicole. When he wasn't savoring the hum of a Mack truck on the job, he could be found at his dock at the Mentor Lagoons, always happy to host the best cookouts at the lake. Tom had the uncanny ability to make friends anywhere he went with a firm handshake and a sunny disposition, a trait needed for the businessman he became as well as the family man for which he will be remembered. Along with his partner, children, and grandchild, Tom is survived by three of his four siblings, Edward (Patricia) McHenry, Clare (John) Green, and Betsy (John) Andrasik; brother-in-law, Niko Xanthopoulos; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward McHenry; mother, Mary McHenry; and his brother, Bill McHenry. The celebration of life will be determined and announced at a later time and date. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Tom's honor to the Holden Arboretum, 9550 Sperry Rd., Kirtland, OH 44084.



