Thomas Middleton, age 60 of Willoughby passed away suddenly September 3, 2020 at his home in Wickliffe. He was born February 9, 1960. A 1978 graduate of Willoughby South High School. He was a proud father, uncle and great friend who will be missed by all that knew him.Tom is servived by his daughter, Heather (Middleton) Brindza (James); sister, Barbara (Middleton) Lorek; brothers, Alan (Laurie) and George (Beth) Middleton; nephews: John Paul Lorek, Douglas and Micheal Middleton; nieces: Elizabeth Lorek (Kevin), Laura (Middleton) Healy (Steve) and Allison Middleton (Adam); and great nephew, Maxton Mcleod.There will be a celebration of life for Tom on September 19, 2020 from 2-6 at Jeannes 36091 Vine Street, Eastlake, Ohio 44095.



