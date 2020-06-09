Thomas N. "Tom" Bates, age 88, Austinburg Twp., died early Tuesday morning at the Austinburg Nursing & Rehabilitation Center where he has resided the past 10 months. He was born June 26, 1931, in Jefferson, the son of the late Thomas W. & Viola May (Gray) Bates. Tom resided in Perry for more than 50 years before returning to this area. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean Conflict. Tom retired from Chardon Rubber in 1992 after 27 years with them. He was a member of the Perry Baptist Church. His enjoyments include antique cars, working on them, and selling parts at swap meets, lifelong member of the Antique Automobile Club of America, and model trains. He is survived by a brother, David L. (Gloria Jean) Bates of Elbridge, NY; and a sister, Caroline K. (Royal) Woodworth of Jefferson. Graveside services will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. in Oakdale Cemetery with Pastor Kevin Phillips of the First Baptist Church in Jefferson officiating. No calling hours will be observed. The Fleming & Billman Funeral Directors and Crematory and staff, Jefferson, Ashtabula, and Geneva is privileged to serve the Tom Bates family. View obituary, express condolences, light a candle at fleming-billman.com.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.