Thomas P. Rose, age 64, passed away April 22, 2019, after fighting a long and courageous battle with many illnesses. Tom proudly served in the United States Navy, was a Company Honor Man and a Disabled Veteran. He enjoyed fishing trips to Canada, cruising on Royal Caribbean, spending time with his family and friends. He had a "Heart" as big as he was tall. Tom is the loving and devoted husband of Catherine (nee DeLuca) for 41 years; son of the late Joseph B. and Adelyn (nee Gareau); brother of Joseph B. III, Margaret (David) Christopher, Kathleen (Jeff) Justinak, James, Timothy (deceased); brother-in-law of Phillip DeLuca, Frank (Lola) DeLuca, Louis DeLuca, Laurie (Tony) Lariccia, Gina (Ken) Szalay, Gino (Mary Ann) DeLuca; loving uncle and great uncle of many. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, April 29 at 9:30 a.m. at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Rd. in Mentor with Fr. Tom Johns and Fr. Timothy Gareau officiating. (Please meet at Church). Entombment will be in All Souls Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 2 to 7 p.m. at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 26, 2019