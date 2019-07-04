Home

Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home
703 East Main Street
Ravenna, OH 44266
(330) 296-6436
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
11045 St. Joseph Blvd.
Mantua, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
11045 St. Joseph Blvd.
Mantua, OH
Thomas R. Prusha


1942 - 2019
Thomas R. Prusha Obituary
Thomas R. Prusha, 77 of Shalersville, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at UH Portage Medical Center.
Tom was born April 8, 1942, in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of the late Stanley and Dorothy (Wolf) Prusha. He graduated from Kirtland High School in 1960 and attended Kent State University.
Tom was a well-known local photojournalist. He wrote for several area papers including The Cleveland Press, The News Herald, and retired from the Record-Courier.
Tom was a member of St. Joseph parish in Mantua. He enjoyed family fishing trips to Canada and chopping wood. However, photography was his career, passion, and hobby.
Tom is survived by his beloved wife, Cindy (Rose) Prusha; his son, Jim (Heather) Prusha; his daughter, Deborah Prusha; step-son, Matt Polantz, as well as his grandchildren: Mason Prusha, Alexis Prusha, Carter Brown, Clara Brown, Callan Polantz; his brother Don (Anne) Prusha; and his sister Diane Wright.
Friends and family will be received Sunday, July 7, 2019, from 2:00 – 4:00 pm at the Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home, 703 E. Main St. Ravenna.
Friends will also be received Monday, July 8, 2019, from 10:00 – 11:00 am at St. Joseph Church, 11045 St. Joseph Blvd., Mantua, with Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Reverend Edward Stafford at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Shalersville.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Published in The News-Herald on July 5, 2019
