|
|
Thomas Roger Satava Sr. age 87, passed away Dec. 13, 2019. Thomas was born Feb. 1, 1932 in Willard, Ohio. He lived in Cleveland before moving to Eastlake in 1966.Roger was a loving husband, father, grandfather who was generous, kind and always there when someone needed help. He graduated from John Adams High School in 1951. He served in the US Army from Oct. 1952 to July 1954. Roger was in the 84th Engineers Construction Battalion during the Korean War. He was awarded the Korean Service Ribbon with two Bronze Service Stars, The National Defense Service Medal, and many other honorable awards. He was honorably discharged in October of 1960. Roger married the love of his life, Clara Lee on August 4, 1956. They were married for 58 years and built a beautiful home and family together. In 1959, Roger went to Max Hayes Vocational School and became a Journeyman Carpenter. At the same he worked for the New York Central Railroad and became a Journeyman Carman. He continued working on the railroad for 35 years while also running his own remodeling business. Roger loved sharing his knowledge of carpentry with family and others. Roger loved designing and remodeling his home and yard with his wife. His other hobbies included fishing, swimming. skiing, traveling and landscaping. Roger passed his love of music to his children. He enjoyed taking them to many rock concerts.His survivors are children, Debra Satava, Robin Satava, Thomas R. Satava Jr. (Cara Surace), Eric Satava (Susan Balazik); grandchildren, Justin Satava (Elise), Starr Satava (Anthony Romero), Travis Satava Boulton (Allsion Keba), Lillian Way Satava (Aaron Fellhauer); nieces and nephews and their families, Sharon (Tom) Britton, Janet Miscavish, Scott (Becky) Barclay; cousins, Bobby Lenes, Dorothy (Gene) Kent, Mary Ann Williams, Mary Satava, Sharon (Jim) Maresco.He was preceded in death by his wife, Clara Lee (nee Phipps); his parents, Thomas B. and Madaleine Satava; brother in law, Clifford (Helen) Barclay; sister in law, Jetta (Raymond) Miscavish; nephew, Jeff Barclay; cousins, David Satava, Richard Williams, Gretchen, Karen Zeyn, and many other aunts, uncles, and cousins.A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday Dec. 18 at 10 AM at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave. in Willoughby, where the family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5-8 P.M. Burial will be in Mentor Cemetery in Mentor, Ohio.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 15, 2019