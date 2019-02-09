|
Heaven gained another angel, Thomas “Tom” Steele Ross, 72, of Mentor. Tom passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.Tom was born on December 31, 1946 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, and had lived in Saxton, Pennsylvania until 1953. He moved to Willoughby, Ohio in 1953 and graduated in 1964 from Willoughby South High School. Tom was an avid athlete and played football, baseball, and basketball. He attended Bowling Green State University.Tom worked as a foreman at Lincoln Electric and retired in 2009 after 41 years of employment. During his retirement he stayed active working for his nephew’s company, More Than Blinds and Sages Apples. Tom enjoyed playing the lottery with his best friend Tom Farren and considered his family a “Buckeye Family”. He loved The Ohio State University where his children attended and grandchildren attend. He loved spending time with his devoted four-legged side-kicks; his Yorkies.He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years Kathi (née Lamb) Ross; his children: Kelly (Mike) Sivula of Chardon, Thomas Ross of Mentor, and Karen (Nadya Reidy) Ross of Lakewood. Dearest "papa" of Kyle, Megan, Emily, and Eric Sivula and Lina Ross. He is also survived by brother, George (Darlene) Ross and aunt, Martha (George) Livingston, as well as many loving friends and family he cherished dearly.Tom was preceded in death by his parents, George and Patricia Ross and brother, Patrick Ross.Family will receive friends Tuesday, February 12 from 4 to 8 pm in the McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center Street (Rt. 615 N. of Rt. 2), Mentor. There will be a celebration of life at 7pm. Funeral services are under the direction of Richard J. Reidy, Reidy Funeral Home. Interment will be at Mentor Municipal Cemetery at a later date.His family suggests memorial contributions to The Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44110.Funeral Arrangements are by Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 East 31st Street, Lorain.To leave condolences for the family or participate in the Memorial Tree Program visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com or www.Reidyfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 10, 2019