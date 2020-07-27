1/
Thomas T. Law
Thomas T. Law, beloved son of John and Margaret (Remsey) Law, died at age 60, on July 24, 2020. Thomas was born November 5, 1959, in Warren, OH, and resided at The Gables in Madison, OH. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his siblings, J. Jeffrey Law (Peggy) of Glen Carbon, IL, Kathleen Blume (Bradford) of Alexandria, VA, Deborah Petrick (Thomas) of Willoughby, OH, Valerie Kershaw (Glenn) of Madison, OH, and Lorraine Paczak (Michael) of Reminderville, OH. Uncle Tommy had 13 nieces and nephews; and 17 great-nieces and nephews. Thomas, who was formerly a client at Fairhaven in Niles and later Deepwood Center in Willoughby, enjoyed family, music, and dancing. The family wishes to thank many for their prayers, love, and support over the years, and especially The Gables staff and The Hospice of the Western Reserve. Visitation will be Friday morning, July 31, 2020, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at The Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River St., Madison, OH 44057. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m., July 31, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Church, 2846 Hubbard Rd., Madison, OH 44057. Following Mass, committal will be at All Souls Cemetery in Cortland, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Thomas T. Law Fund (to benefit persons with disabilities) c/o The Cleveland Foundation, 1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 1300, Cleveland, OH 44115 or Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44192. If you are attending the services at the church or cemetery, it is encouraged that face coverings be worn and social distancing of at least six feet be maintained, per current Ohio guidance. Guests coming to the funeral home for visitation will be assisted by Behm personnel upon entry. The family appreciates your cooperation. Online obituary at www.behmfuneral.com.


Published in News-Herald from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The Behm Family Funeral Home
26 River Street
Madison, OH 44057
(440) 428-4401
