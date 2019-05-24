|
|
Thomas Vincent Fiebig, 72, of Mentor, Ohio passed away peacefully on May 21, 2019 at his home surrounded by loved ones. Tom was born June 30, 1946 in Cleveland. Tom graduated from Lake Erie College with degrees in education and business. As a graphic arts teacher at Mentor High School, Tom touched the lives of his students and colleagues. Even after retirement in 2006, he continued substitute teaching and volunteering at athletic events. His favorite part of the job was making friends with everyone he met along the way.Tom filled his life with hobbies that he shared with family and friends. He loved all things Ford, especially Mustangs, racing, car shows and he even co-founded a Mustang Car Club. He enjoyed telling jokes, visiting wineries and vacationing in Punta Cana. He shared his sons’ love of music.Additionally, his love for sports spanned his life. Tom spent many years coaching his sons’ teams and taking part in scouting with them. An avid weightlifter, Tom helped start a weight room at the West End YMCA, played softball for St. John Vianney for many years and enjoyed watching Cleveland and Mentor sports. His favorite athletic activity by far was watching his grandsons wrestle, play soccer and play baseball. Tom took great pride in watching his boys grow into exceptional young men. Losing both Brian and Steve to cancer was the greatest struggle of his life. Turning adversity into action, he led a team that raised tens of thousands of dollars for cancer research. He was totally devoted to his wife, sons, family and friends. Tom was a true and loyal friend, kind, helpful, and had a smile that would light up a room. Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Virginia (Colicchio); grandsons, Cooper and Knox Fiebig; daughter-in-law, Wendy Fiebig; siblings, Hugh (Wrean) Fiebig, Mary Therese (Michael) Stephens, Margie Bizjak, John (Mary Anne) Fiebig, David (Joyce Hribar) Fiebig; sisters-in-law, Dianne (Phil) Hlabse, Karen (Jim) Zook, Donna (Rob) McCoy; and brother-in-law, Greg Colicchio; as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and many loving family members. He was preceded in death by his twin sons, Brian and Steven Fiebig; parents, Vince and Marjorie Fiebig; his brother, Lawrence Fiebig; and in-laws Tom and Marian Colicchio. The family will receive friends from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A funeral mass will be held in Tom’s honor at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Rd., Mentor. Interment will be at All Souls Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made at any Fifth Third Bank to the Steven V. Fiebig fund for Cooper and Knox’s college education. Send flowers and offer condolences at: www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on May 26, 2019