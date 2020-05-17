Thomas W. Matpack, age 87 died unexpectedly on May 13, 2020 at Lake West Hospital. Tom was born on January 20, 1933 in Ashtabula, OH to Wilford and Esther (nee: Honkonen) Matpack.He was a lifetime resident of Painesville, OH, graduating from Harvey High School in 1952. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served during the Korean war. Following his discharge from the Navy, he was employed as a supervisor by the New York Central Railroad, Fluid Regulators Corp and Bud Industries. Tom was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Painesville and he was also involved in many community organizations. He was a founding member of ORCO, a member of the Lake County Historical Society, American Legion, VFW, Masons, ORPA, ASSRA, OGCA, Finnish Heritage Museum, Fairport Harbor, Fairport Harbor Senior Center, Painesville Senior Center and Mentor Senior Center. His hobbies included world travel, coin and stamp collecting, painting, fishing, competitive rifle shooting and playing cards with friends.Tom is survived by his cousin, Robert ( Sherry) Gleason and his family and Special friend, Joan Calderon.He was preceded in death by his parents.A graveside funeral service will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Painesville, OH at 1pm on May 20. Due to the covid virus restrictions there will be no viewing or service at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to one of the organizations listed above.Arrangements are entrusted to the Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes. Obituary, online condolences and memorial gifts available at www.marcfburrfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from May 17 to May 18, 2020.