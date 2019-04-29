|
|
Thomas Wayne Blizzard, age 73, passed away at his home in Painesville on April 24th, 2019. He was born June 10th, 1945, in Pennington, Virgina, to Mayme and Truman Blizzard. After schooling, Thomas went on to serve his country in Vietnam. He was a part of Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry. He was awarded a Purple Heart.On August 27th, 1969, he married the love of his life, Nellie Jean Blizzard.Thomas had many loves in his life including the Tribe, Coca-Cola collectables, hot wheel cars, and much more. He is survived by his sister, Beverly Skala; his oldest son and his wife, Tommy Blizzard and Shauna Blizzard, and their children, Cody and Marissa Blizzard. His youngest son, Jason Blizzard; along with numerous nieces and nephews across northeastern Ohio. No services are being held.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 30, 2019