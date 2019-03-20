News-Herald Obituaries
|
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7514
Thomas Wayne Vittone

Thomas Wayne Vittone Obituary
Visitation for Thomas Wayne Vittone, 62, of Painesville Township, will be held 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, March 25th, 2019 at Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, Ohio. Thomas was born June 19, 1956, in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, to Robert and Helen (Brooks) Vittone.He passed away March 19, 2019 in Painesville Township. Thomas lived in Painesville Township the past 24 years.He was a machinist and worked for AERO CONTROLEX. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and liked to work on old cars.He is survived by his wife, Dianne (Beauregard) Vittone; sons, Christopher (Glenda) Vittone, of Kingston, NY and Michael (Melissa) Vittone, of Fishkill, NY; brothers, Jerry (Linda) Vittone and Ray Vittone; sister, Maureen (Kevin) Callahan; and five grandchildren, Amanda, William, Jonathan, Michael Jr., and Lilliana. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 21, 2019
