Thomas "Tom" Whippler, age 83, of Mentor, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 at home.He was born September 21, 1935 in East Liverpool, OH. Tom earned his Bachelor of Science degree from The Mount Union University and his Masters in Administration from Case Western Reserve University.Tom retired from teaching after 34 years with Euclid Public Schools and briefly with Cleveland State University, where he taught English, Reading, and History. He coached baseball and basketball for over 20 years at Shore Jr. High and Euclid High School. Tom was a passionate educator and loved every minute of his time teaching and coaching.Tom was an avid reader. After retiring from teaching, he owned a painting and furniture refinishing business. He loved sports but especially men's college basketball and any sport his children or grandchildren were involved with.Survivors include his beloved wife of 59 years, Arnetta (Crockett) Whippler; loving daughter, Tia (Mickey) Kozlovich; grandsons, Cody and Tommy Kozlovich; and sister, Dawn Whippler.Preceding Thomas in death are his parents, Norman and Gladys Whippler; sister, Marylou Herron; and many beloved pets.Tom loved life, adored his family, and always had a tune to hum and a smile on his face.The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. The funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 22, 2019 in the Chapel at Mentor United Methodist Church, 8600 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Interment will be in Mentor Cemetery, Mentor, OH.The family requests contributions may be made to Deepwood Foundation, 8121 Deepwood Boulevard, Mentor, OH 44060 or Ronald McDonald House of Cleveland, 10415 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106.Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Feb. 20, 2019