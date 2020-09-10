Thomas Zarzour, age 45, of Chardon, died unexpectedly on September 7, 2020. Born June 19, 1975, in Mayfield Hts., to Thomas P. Zarzour and Mary Scicolone, he was a lifelong Chardon resident. Tommy was a St. Mary School and Chardon High School graduate, he was retired after proudly serving in the U.S. Army, as Private First Class. He was a long time, dedicated member of the “Mad Bros” MC, having served as their Vice President for several years. Tommy was a loving, cherished uncle to nine nieces and nephews. Survivors include his mother, Mary Scicolone of Chardon; his father, Thomas P. Zarzour of Euclid; siblings, David (Kristen) Zarzour of Burton, Maria (Rich) Adams of Dorset, Christina (Rob) Beam of Concord, and Daniel Zarzour of Chardon. Tommy also leaves many aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 14, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South St., Chardon. Mass of Christian Burial will be at The Church of St. Mary, 401 North St., Chardon on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. A private family burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery at a later date.Info
