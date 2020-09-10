1/1
Thomas Zarzour
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Zarzour, age 45, of Chardon, died unexpectedly on September 7, 2020. Born June 19, 1975, in Mayfield Hts., to Thomas P. Zarzour and Mary Scicolone, he was a lifelong Chardon resident. Tommy was a St. Mary School and Chardon High School graduate, he was retired after proudly serving in the U.S. Army, as Private First Class. He was a long time, dedicated member of the “Mad Bros” MC, having served as their Vice President for several years. Tommy was a loving, cherished uncle to nine nieces and nephews. Survivors include his mother, Mary Scicolone of Chardon; his father, Thomas P. Zarzour of Euclid; siblings, David (Kristen) Zarzour of Burton, Maria (Rich) Adams of Dorset, Christina (Rob) Beam of Concord, and Daniel Zarzour of Chardon. Tommy also leaves many aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 14, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South St., Chardon. Mass of Christian Burial will be at The Church of St. Mary, 401 North St., Chardon on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. A private family burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery at a later date.Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burr Funeral Home
116 South Street
Chardon, OH 44024
(440) 285-2182
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved