Thomas Zimcosky, age 82, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 10, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. He was born July 25, 1938 in New Salem, PA, the son of Josephine (Marcinak) and Frank Zimcosky. He married Barbara A. Radovich on May 26, 1962 at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Footedale PA.After graduating from high school, Tom served in the Air Force for 4 years. He then met and married Barbara and they moved to Ohio where they raised five children. Tom worked as an electrician and problem solver at True Temper and then later at General Motors until his retirement. In retirement he enjoyed cooking, gardening, and taking trips with Barb across the country. He took pride in his lawn, loved planting and meticulously took care of his vegetable garden. Most of all, Tom loved his children, grandchildren and being with his wife and family.He is survived by wife, Barbara of 58 years; children, Chris (Bill) Matuscak, Lisa (Mick) Grandstaff, Toni (Dennis) Culliton, David (Leslie) Zimcosky, Laura (John) Tran; grandchildren, Steve (Marie), Scott (Jacqueline), Zachary, Zoey, Kayleigh (Anthony), Jake, Jon, Sydney, Andrew, Jack, Gavin; great-grandchildren, Carmella, Angelina, Arnaldo; sisters, Bernadette (Joe) Pecsko, Rita Kutek; sister-in-law, Marcella Zimcosky; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bill Zimcosky, Ronald Zimcosky; son-in-law Pete Kutek.Friends will be received from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 at Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River St., Madison, OH 44057. Funeral Mass will be held at 12:00 noon at Immaculate Conception Church, 2846 Hubbard Rd., Madison. Guests are required to follow current pandemic guidelines, wear masks and practice social distancing. Final resting Place will be North Madison Cemetery.Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com