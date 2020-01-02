|
Tila Jean Luschin, age 73, passed away December 24, 2019, at her home in Newbury Township. She was born on February 28, 1946, in Conneaut Township, Ohio. She was a proud graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and Mount Union College. Tila was the loving and devoted wife of Richard Luschin. March 16, 2020 was to be their 52nd anniversary. She was the loving mother of Ian Luschin and Erin Luschin-Perez; mother-in-law of John David Perez; and grandmother of Elliana Perez and Miles Perez. She was the family's beloved matriarch, and valued family above everything. She was a caring and loyal longtime friend to many, including her dear colleagues at Orange High School, where she taught English for 35 years and tutored students for SAT preparation for years after that. She cared deeply about her students and touched countless lives through her dedication and professionalism. Tila loved animals and rescued many dogs and cats over the years. To honor her wishes, there will be no funeral or calling hours, but the family will hold a celebration of life for her this Spring or Summer. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tila's name to the Geauga County Dog Warden. Tila was truly one of a kind. There are no words to express the depth of our sadness for her loss, or our gratitude for every day we had with her, the amazing person she was, and the unconditional love she gave us. Online tribute video and condolences at www.gattozziandson.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 5, 2020