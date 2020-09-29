1/1
Tim Babic
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tim's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tim Babic, 1957 - 2020 Tim Babic, age 63, passed away peacefully on September 26, 2020, in Belle Fourche, SD, after a courageous battle with cancer. Originally from Madison, Ohio, Tim will be most remembered for his adventuresome spirit. He loved the outdoors, traveling, camping, cooking, motorcycling and living out west. He was preceded in death by his mother, Hermine; and father, Joseph. He is survived by his son, Joe Babic; his brother, Joseph Babic; his sister, Joanne Bollas; his aunt, Helene; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In keeping with Tim’s wishes, no services will be held. The family wants to extend a special thank you to his best friend, Mike Kahler, and Hospice for caring for him during his final days.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Sep. 29 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved