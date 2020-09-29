Tim Babic, 1957 - 2020 Tim Babic, age 63, passed away peacefully on September 26, 2020, in Belle Fourche, SD, after a courageous battle with cancer. Originally from Madison, Ohio, Tim will be most remembered for his adventuresome spirit. He loved the outdoors, traveling, camping, cooking, motorcycling and living out west. He was preceded in death by his mother, Hermine; and father, Joseph. He is survived by his son, Joe Babic; his brother, Joseph Babic; his sister, Joanne Bollas; his aunt, Helene; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In keeping with Tim’s wishes, no services will be held. The family wants to extend a special thank you to his best friend, Mike Kahler, and Hospice for caring for him during his final days.



