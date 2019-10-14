|
September 24, 1988 – October 11, 2019Timothy Mark Cafone, 31, was called home to be with our Lord and Savior Christ Jesus, he passed peacefully at home of natural causes. Beloved son of his mother, Deborah Cafone, of Warren, and his father, Mark Cafone, of Conneaut; survived also by his dear grandmother, Beverly Cafone. Born in Red Bank, NJ, the family moved to Ohio in 1990, and he lived in several different communities over the course of his short life. Timothy participated in the News-Herald Spelling Bee in fifth grade, attended Painesville Christian and Bethel Christian schools, and graduated from Jefferson High School in 2006. He was compassionate and kind-hearted beyond measure. He endured several life-long medical conditions, yet never complained nor sought special treatment. He was an avid sports fan, especially of the Cleveland teams. In high school, he was the basketball coach’s assistant for two winning seasons, and one spring helped in the booth for baseball. Although he was a good and faithful employee as a trainer and quality control manager for a local call center, his true passion was serving the Lord through ministry with Friendship Baptist Church of Lakemore, OH. Tim was an avid soul-winner, preaching the gospel of salvation from door-to-door, led services at local nursing homes, taught at the church, and was the Pastor’s right-hand man. He traveled to many different states to fellowship with his Baptist brethren, and will be profoundly missed by all who knew him. He read the entire Bible several times and was well-versed in Scripture. Psalms 116:15-16 reads “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints. O Lord, truly I am thy servant; I am thy servant, and the son of thine handmaid: thou hast loosed my bonds.” There is great comfort in knowing the bonds of this earthly life have been loosed for Tim. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake, OH 44095. A service of remembrance will immediately follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial to occur at 12 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Willoughby Memorial Garden Cemetery.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 15, 2019