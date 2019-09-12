|
Funeral Services for Timothy D. Conklin, 73, of Painesville, will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 16, 2019 at St. James Episcopal Church, 131 N. State Street, Painesville. Family and friends will be received 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, OH. Timothy was born December 2, 1945, in Painesville, and passed away September 11, 2019 at Tri-Point Medical Center in Concord Township. Timothy was a 1964 graduate of Harvey High School. He was an electrician, worked alongside his father and took over the family business, J. C. Electric, when his father retired. He was a professional boxer and boxed in the Golden Gloves competition. Tim also coached T-ball and Little League when his children were playing. He was very much involved with his children and all their activities. He enjoyed playing cards, baseball and hunting with his father and friends. He also loved to travel, especially to warmer climates. Tim is survived by his wife, Beth (Fleming) Conklin; children, Kimberly (Anthony) Vlastaris, Timothy C. (Marina) Conklin, Ashley (Brandon) Zimmerman and Blake M. Conklin; sisters, Antoinette Shank, Pamela (Clair) Budd; sisters-in-law, Barb Conklin and Cheri (Bill) Gualdoni; brothers-in-law, Mike Fleming and Bob Geiser; grandchildren, Katelyn, Caroline, Sophia, Phillip Vlastaris, Olivia Marie and Sophia Elizabeth Conklin. He also leaves several special nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald L. and Genevieve (Perkins) Conklin; brother, Gary Conklin; sister, Dawn Geiser; sister-in-law, Marlene (Tony) Battista.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 13, 2019