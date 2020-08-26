Timothy David Gradomski, 33, of Eastlake, and grew up in Madison, passed away August 19, 2020, the day after he turned 33. Timothy struggled as a young child with health problems and then later with addiction problems. Tim was a trusted friend to many and many have passed away. He loved his family and always wanted a family of his own. He was very happy when his daughter, Kapri, was born, he loved her so much. Tim also loved being with his niece and nephews. He struggled with self-esteem but he did know Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior thanks to the Heritage House in Cincinnati and that is what kept him going. He loved the Cavaliers, Indians, and Browns. He was so happy when he had tickets to the Cavs game and wanted his mother to go with him. His family loved him so much. He is now at peace with our God in heaven with his Aunt Diane; Uncle Mike; grandfather, Charles Baker; and hisgrandmother, Audrey Baker Kelly; grandmother, Irene Gradomski; and grandfather, Henry Gradomski. He also leaves behind his father, Ronald Gradomski; mother, Deborah Baker Rule; brother, Robert Rule; sister, Kelly Rule; and nieces and nephews, Bobby Rule, Kailee Wilson, Justin Wilson, Blake Wilson; and great-niece, Madilyn. Tim, we love you so much, until we meet again. Contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Assoc. A service will be held at The Freedom Assembly of God, 5420 W. Heisley Rd., Mentor, OH on August 29, 2020, from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be required.



