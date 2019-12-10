News-Herald Obituaries
|
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7514
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Timothy Downing


1961 - 2019
Timothy Downing Obituary
Funeral Services for Timothy Downing, 58, will be 12:00 p.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, Ohio. Friends will be received one hour before the service. Timothy was born March 13, 1961 in Painesville to James and Mary (Beno) Downing. He passed away December 9, 2019 in Mentor, Ohio from a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Tim enjoyed golf, cigars and the Browns and spending time with his family. He was employed by Yanesh Brothers Construction in Wickliffe for several years. Tim is survived by his mother, Mary Downing, of Painesville; sisters, Victoria (Don) Downing-Watson and Michelle (John) Lagor; and nieces and nephews, Jacqulyn, Kayla, Phillip, Lauren, Bella, Zak, Chloe and Seth. He was preceded in death by his father, James Downing, in 2003; and sister, Stacy McCoy in 2013. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Association.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 11, 2019
