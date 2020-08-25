Timothy J. Barey, age 64, of Bedford. Beloved son of the late Edward J. and Helen (nee Szypulski) Barey; dearest brother of Nancy (Jeff) Kampman and the late Jeffrey J. Barey; dear uncle of Eric and Andrianna Kampman. Tim was an avid outdoorsman, hunter and fisherman. He was a kind and gentle man of faith.Cremation. Friends received at the St. John Funeral Home, 923 Broadway Ave., Bedford, (one mile west of the Forbes-Broadway exit of I-271), Saturday, August 29 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Hope Church, Bedford at 11:00 a.m. Wearing of masks and social distancing will be observed. Burial private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to LifeCare Hospice or Hospice of The Western Reserve.