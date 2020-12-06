1/1
Timothy J. Budic
Timothy J. Budic, age 56 of Wickliffe, died suddenly on Dec. 1, 2020.Tim was the owner of Tim Budic Insurance Agency in Euclid for over 25 years.He loved golf and horseracing, having worked at the Kentucky Derby for 26 years. He also enjoyed traveling and sports of any kind. He loved his family and friends.Tim is the beloved son of the late Ernest and Mary; dear brother of Carol (Pat) Fuerst; uncle of Ryan and Tyler; nephew of Lillian Switaj; cousin of many; he also leaves his beloved cat “Smokey.”A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday Dec. 9 at 10 AM at Immaculate Conception Church, 37932 Euclid Ave., Willoughby (Please meet at church, MASKS ARE REQUIRED).Interment will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon.The family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby on Tuesday from 3-7 PM (MASKS ARE REQUIRED, SOCIAL DISTANCING AND MAXIMUM OCCUPANCY LIMITS OBSERVED).Contributions to the American Heart Association would be appreciated.


Published in News-Herald from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
