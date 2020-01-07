Home

Memorial Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
9925 Johnnycake Ridge Rd.
Concord Twp., OH
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Father Kline Center at St. John Vianney Church,
7575 Bellflower Rd.
Mentor, OH
View Map
Timothy J. Donovan Obituary
Timothy J. Donovan, 82 of New Port Richey, Fl., passed away December 29, 2019. He was born November 27, 1937, in Cleveland to the late Paul and Nell Donovan. Mr. Donovan retired as a Lieutenant after 32 years of service with the Cleveland Fire Department. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Paula (nee: Dinunzio); daughters, Anne Marie (Karl) Wendel, Mary Eckert, Donna Donovan, and Jacalyn (Joe) Ramsey; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Shirley Grebenc; brothers, Paul Michael Donovan and Terry Donovan; and many other loving family members. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, January 10, 2020, at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Rd., Concord Twp., OH 44060. The family will receive friends for a luncheon, immediately following the mass from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Father Kline Center at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Rd., Mentor, OH 44060. A private urn burial in All Souls Cemetery will take place at a later time. Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mentor, OH. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 8, 2020
