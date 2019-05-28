Timothy J. Edwards, age 48, of Eastlake, passed away May 27, 2019. He was born in Cleveland, on April 28, 1971. He was a proud and loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. Tim was proudly employed at UBC 1090 Union for over 20 years as a Mill Wright Pile Driver and Pile Driver Instructor. He was a Certified Welder with the American Welding Society. Tim was also a U.S. Merchant Marine Officer operating the following Tugboats, Hamp Thomas, Paddy Miles, Burt Huffman and Benjamin Ridgeway. Member of the Western Reserve Yacht Club. In his free time, he enjoyed being outdoors especially sailing, hunting, fishing and hiking. Tim was a man of faith and love who enriched the lives of those who knew him and will be deeply missed.Tim is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 25 years, Denise; children, Devin Edwards and Rhiannan Edwards; father, Timothy Edwards; sister, Denise (Drew) Swanson; parents-in-law, William (Jessica) Philipp; brother-in-law, Daniel (Rachelle) Philipp; nieces, Christine, Bernadette; nephews, Andrew, Michael, Thomas, Patrick, Dominic, John-Luke, Anthony, Brody and Brayden. He was preceded in death by his mother, Christine A. Edwards (nee Rinaldi); and his niece, Maria.Visitation will be on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Justin Martyr Church, 35781 Stevens Blvd., Eastlake. Please meet at church. Published in News-Herald on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary