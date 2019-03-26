|
Timothy James Loveland, age 67, of San Francisco, CA, passed away unexpectedly February 27, 2019. Tim was born February 5, 1952, in Painesville, OH. Tim graduated from Ledgemont High School in 1970 and attended Miami University in Oxford, graduating in 1974. He spent his post college years in San Francisco, CA, working for the City and County of San Francisco, retiring in 2014. Tim had a passion for writing and a love for learning and was always enrolled in classes at UC Berkeley. Tim’s love of all Cleveland and San Francisco ball teams were only rivaled by his love of golf. Survived by his brother, Roger (Sandy) Loveland, of Leroy, OH; sisters, Cindy (Bob) Kundrat, of Perry, OH, Becky (Tim) Maloney, of Westerville, OH, Diane (Rich) Berry of Lyndhurst, OH, Kathy Loveland, of Wickliffe, OH, and Kelly New (Don Good) of Seven Hills, OH; nieces, Lindsey (Dave) Jezek, Sara (Greg) Wilson, Katie (Dan) Hrusch, Kristin (Kevin) Krabacher, Erin Maloney (Steve Shurtleff), Lauren New, Becky (Kevin) Weihrouch; nephews, Ryan Maloney, Eric New; his "California family," and many step-siblings and extended family in all parts of the country. Preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Helmi (Nieminen) Loveland; paternal grandparents, Stanley and Hazel Loveland; and maternal grandparents, Jalmar and Tehilla Nieminen, Barbara Loveland (step-mom); and many dear aunts and uncles on both sides of his family. Tim was challenged his entire adult life with the complications associated with diabetes, which fueled his desire and hopes that there would someday be a cure. His optimistic approach to this and his whole life will forever be what we will miss the most. A donation to juvenile diabetes research (JDRF.org) would be the best way to honor Tim and his desire to help others. We invite family and friends to join us for a celebration of life at the Perry Community Center, 2800 Perry Park Road, Perry, OH 44081 on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 31, 2019