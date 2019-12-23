Home

Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
Timothy R. Daull Obituary
Timothy R. Daull, age 49, passed away peacefully in his sleep Dec. 20, 2019 at his home. He was born Feb. 21, 1970 in Cleveland. Timmy will be remembered for his quiet demeanor, his sense of humor and his ability to deliver a one-liner at just the right moment. Timmy was loved by many and will be missed by all. Timmy is the beloved husband of the late Leona (nee Peskar); loving son of Anita (David) Russell and Edward G. Daull (deceased) (wife Reta); brother of Douglas E. and Christopher J. (Maria) (and their children, Jonna and Luke); uncle, nephew, cousin and friend to many. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 26 at 7:30 p.m. at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, where the family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery in Brookpark, Ohio.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 24, 2019
